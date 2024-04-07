Russia's FM Lavrov to visit China on April 8-9

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit China on April 8-9 for bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement on its website published on April 7, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the officials would discuss "cooperation in the international arena" and "hot topics," including Russia's war against Ukraine – which the statement called the "Ukrainian crisis."

Isolated from the West, which condemns Moscow for its brutal war against Ukraine, Russia has increasingly turned to China – one of its only allies. The West remains cautious of the two countries' ties, which they labelled a "no limits" partnership in February 2022, right before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On the same day, Bloomberg reported, citing its sources, that the U.S. is cautioning its allies about China's increased backing of Russia, which includes supplying geospatial intelligence to aid Moscow in its war.

Reuters reported, citing five sources, that Russian President Vladimir Putin would visit China in May to meet Xi Jinping.