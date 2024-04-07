Skip to content
Russia's FM Lavrov to visit China on April 8-9

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 7, 2024 11:01 AM
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2024 in Antalya, Turkey, on March 1, 2024. (Mert Gokhan Koc/ dia images via Getty Images)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit China on April 8-9 for bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement on its website published on April 7, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the officials would discuss "cooperation in the international arena" and "hot topics," including Russia's war against Ukraine – which the statement called the "Ukrainian crisis."

Isolated from the West, which condemns Moscow for its brutal war against Ukraine, Russia has increasingly turned to China – one of its only allies. The West remains cautious of the two countries' ties, which they labelled a "no limits" partnership in February 2022, right before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.  

On the same day, Bloomberg reported, citing its sources, that the U.S. is cautioning its allies about China's increased backing of Russia, which includes supplying geospatial intelligence to aid Moscow in its war.

Reuters reported, citing five sources, that Russian President Vladimir Putin would visit China in May to meet Xi Jinping.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Most popular

News Feed

7:30 AM

Russia's attack on Kharkiv injures 3.

Russian forces struck Kharkiv with drones overnight on April 7, damaging a private residence in the city, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Suniehubov reported. A 62-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds.
1:49 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck nine communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 21 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 6. Close to 80 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
