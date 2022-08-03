Russia’s Gazprom refuses to take back turbine for Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The turbine was repaired in Canada at German engineering firm Siemens' facilities. Canada recently allowed the company to bypass Western sanctions and send the turbine back to Germany. However, Russian gas giant Gazprom is refusing to take it back, arguing that Siemens has violated its contractual obligations and that the turbine's delivery would pose a risk of sanctions. Russia is accused of cutting gas supplies via Nord Stream to blackmail and intimidate Europe. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian World Congress is suing the Canadian government for the turbine's delivery, accusing it of violating sanctions.