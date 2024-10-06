The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Russia's envoy to US concludes his term amid heightened bilateral tensions

by Olena Goncharova October 6, 2024 5:58 AM 2 min read
Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov speaks during a discussion about the legacy of Anatoly Dobrynin at the Woodrow Wilson Institute on November 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. Dobrynin was the Soviet Ambassador to the United States during the terms of six U.S. presidents, from 1962 to 1986. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Russia’s Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, returned to Moscow on Oct. 5 as his term in Washington concluded, according to state media reports.

Antonov's departure marks the end of his assignment during a period of increasingly hostile relations between the two nations, the worst in decades.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed the move, with state news agency TASS citing Antonov's return. The 69-year-old diplomat, known for his hardline stance, has been Russia’s envoy to Washington since 2017. Throughout his tenure, Antonov was seen as a tough negotiator, particularly on military and strategic issues. There has been no announcement regarding his successor, Reuters reports.

Antonov’s support for President Vladimir Putin’s policies has been steadfast, aligning with Russia’s framing of the full-scale invasion as a "special military operation" rather than a war, as described by Kyiv and its Western allies.

During his career, Antonov served as deputy defense minister during Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and was subject to European sanctions after being appointed to Washington.

Known for his skill as an arms control negotiator, he previously led Russian delegations to key international talks. Despite the current tensions, Antonov expressed openness to working with Washington on arms control in an August interview with TASS. "My tactics for conducting negotiations are very simple: you and I need to take a piece of paper and write down what you want and what I want," he said, advocating for finding common ground, even on minimal terms.

Author: Olena Goncharova
