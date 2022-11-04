Russia's attacks kill 8, injure 14 in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have killed eight civilians and wounded 14 in Donetsk Oblast, not including Mariupol and Volnovakha, according to the oblast governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The body of one more person killed by Russian troops during the occupation has been discovered in the village of Krymky, Kyrylenko said.

Russia also struck one of Mykolaiv's districts with S-300 missiles, destroying a warehouse and damaging an administrative building and cars nearby, said Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaly Kim. In the village of Pervomaiske in Mykolaiv Oblast, Russian attacks have damaged two private houses.

Over the past day, Russian forces have hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with Grad multiple launch rocket systems and artillery, damaging residential buildings, cars, and a gas pipeline, according to Valentyn Reznichenko, the oblast governor.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a residential building, an agricultural enterprise, and a private house have been damaged by Russian attacks, said Oleh Syniehubov, the oblast governor.