Russia's attacks kill 3, injure 12 in Donetsk Oblast

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have killed three civilians and wounded 12 in Donetsk Oblast, not including Mariupol and Volnovakha, according to the oblast governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The bodies of five more people killed by Russian troops during the occupation have been discovered in the village of Yarova, according to Kyrylenko.

Russian troops hit Mykolaiv using "Smerch" multiple-launch rocket systems, injuring one person and damaging a bakery, a private enterprise, and private houses, said Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitalii Kim.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia struck the settlements of Kharkiv Oblast that are close to the front line and the Russian-Ukrainian border. In Kupiansk one resident was wounded, said the oblast governor, Oleh Syniehubov.

Three communities of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast were also under Russian attack with multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery, said Valentyn Reznichenko, the oblast governor. An 80-year-old woman was injured; 10 high-rise buildings, private houses, a gas station, a gas pipeline, and power lines were damaged.

Russia struck Vilniansk district in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with S-300 missiles in the morning of Nov. 10, hitting an agricultural enterprise, according to the oblast governor, Oleksandr Starukh. There are no casualties reported.