Russia's attacks kill 1, injure 5 in Donetsk Oblast

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have killed one and wounded five civilians in Donetsk Oblast, not including Mariupol and Volnovakha, the oblast governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported on Oct. 20.

Twelve more civilians killed by Russian troops during the occupation were found in liberated Lyman, Novoselivka, and Sosnove.

Overnight, Russia hit several settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a 78-year-old man and destroying a grocery store, according to the oblast governor, Oleh Syniehubov.

An industrial enterprise and an energy infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih were also under Russian attack at night, said Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko on Oct. 20.