Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures man

by Igor Kossov December 23, 2023 9:35 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol district on Dec. 23, 2023. (Serhii Lysak/Facebook)
Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones on Dec. 23, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

A 49-year-old man reportedly sustained injuries and was hospitalized.

Two local businesses, an administrative building, nine homes, an apartment building, two garages, and several storage buildings were damaged.

According to Lysak, the attack also hit critical infrastructure, including power and gas lines.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian air defense reported shooting down an enemy Kh-59 missile over Dnipro district and two drones in Kryvyi Rih district.

Author: Igor Kossov
8:28 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 378,660 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 378,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 24. This number includes 840 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
3:25 AM

Canada announces new military assistance.

Canada will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth up to $20 million, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair announced on Jan. 23 during the 18th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.
11:40 PM

Investment banker Mazepa released on reduced bail.

Ihor Mazepa, a Ukrainian businessman and the founder of the Concorde Capital investment firm, has been released from pre-trial detention on a Hr 21 million ($550,450) bail, according to a statement by his company's press service.
