Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures man

Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones on Dec. 23, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

A 49-year-old man reportedly sustained injuries and was hospitalized.

Two local businesses, an administrative building, nine homes, an apartment building, two garages, and several storage buildings were damaged.

According to Lysak, the attack also hit critical infrastructure, including power and gas lines.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian air defense reported shooting down an enemy Kh-59 missile over Dnipro district and two drones in Kryvyi Rih district.