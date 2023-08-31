Russia shells Sumy Oblast 25 times

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 25 times on Aug. 30, which resulted in 211 explosions, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

The communities of Putyvl, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Khotin, Yunakivka, Seredyna-Buda and Velyka Pysarivka were targeted, and at least three private residential buildings, two tractors, two administrative buildings, and some farm equipment were damaged as a result of the shelling.

Russian forces used mortar, artillery, grenade launchers, unguided aerial rockets and kamikaze drones with attached explosives, according to Ukrainian military.

No casualties were reported following the attacks. However, two days ago, at least three civilian injuries were recorded.

Russian forces withdrew from Sumy Oblast in April of last year, though the shelling continues almost daily.