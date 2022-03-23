Russian war kills 121 children since Feb. 24.

This audio is created with AI assistance
167 children were injured by Russian attacks, according to the Prosecutor General's Office. 61 children were killed in Kyiv Oblast, 41 in Kharkiv Oblast, 40 in the Donetsk Oblast, 32 in Chernihiv Oblasts, 24 in the Mykolaiv Oblast, 16 in Kyiv, 15 in Zhytomyr Oblast, 15 in Kherson Oblast,15 in Sumy Oblast and 14 in other oblasts. Since Feb. 24, Russia destroyed 220 Ukrainian schools, 155 kindergartens and 40 other civilian infrastructure, including medical schools, art schools, sports facilities, and libraries.