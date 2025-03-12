The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russian, US intelligence chiefs call to discuss 'reducing confrontation,' Russian media reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 12, 2025 1:09 PM 1 min read
The Russian and U.S. flags. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Sergey Naryshkin, director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), and CIA Director John Ratcliffe held a telephone conversation on March 11 to discuss reducing confrontation between Moscow and Washington, pro-Kremlin media outlet Kommersant reported.

According to Kommersant, the agencies agreed to maintain communication "to help ensure international stability and security, as well as to reduce confrontation."

"The two intelligence services discussed issues of interaction in the areas of common interest and crisis management," the service said, as quoted by Kommersant.

Naryshkin last spoke with the CIA chief, a position held at the time by Bill Burns, in the summer of 2023.

The renewed dialogue follows U.S.-Russia talks in Istanbul on Feb. 27 and an earlier round in Riyadh on Feb. 18, part of U.S. President Donald Trump's push for a swift peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

Russia's Foreign Ministry previously said that it hopes such discussions will "strengthen trust" between Moscow and Washington.

The direct engagement between the U.S. and Russia has raised concerns in Kyiv and Europe that Washington is sidelining its allies.

Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, has emphasized the administration's intent to reset relations with Russia, blaming previous U.S. leadership for avoiding direct engagement with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

