Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian strikes on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injure man

by Martin Fornusek October 24, 2023 11:31 PM 1 min read
The view of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Illustrative purposes only. (Francis Farrell / The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol with "kamikaze" drones and artillery in two separate strikes on Oct. 24, injuring a resident, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds and is in moderate condition, the governor said.

A hotel, a veterinarian clinic, a car, and a power line were reportedly damaged in the attacks.

The city of Nikopol lies at the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. It is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Russian forces targeted Dnipropetrovsk Oblast during the night and in the morning, using artillery and missiles.

In the attacks against the Synelnykove district, Russian forces damaged a cafe, a school, a bank, a pharmacy, and 10 houses but inflicted no casualties, according to the governor.

Author: Martin Fornusek
