Russian strikes on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injure man

Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol with "kamikaze" drones and artillery in two separate strikes on Oct. 24, injuring a resident, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds and is in moderate condition, the governor said.

A hotel, a veterinarian clinic, a car, and a power line were reportedly damaged in the attacks.

The city of Nikopol lies at the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. It is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Russian forces targeted Dnipropetrovsk Oblast during the night and in the morning, using artillery and missiles.

In the attacks against the Synelnykove district, Russian forces damaged a cafe, a school, a bank, a pharmacy, and 10 houses but inflicted no casualties, according to the governor.