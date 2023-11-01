Russian strike on Kherson city center kills 1, injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike on the Kherson city center on the morning of Nov. 1 killed a female employee of the city military administration, the administration's head, Roman Mrochko, reported.

Two of her colleagues were reported as injured – a man and a woman. The woman is in serious condition, losing her left arm and suffering injuries to her abdomen, Mrochko said. The man is hospitalized and in moderate condition, he clarified.

Russian forces launched the attack at around 9 a.m., hitting the vicinity of high-rise buildings. All victims were in the street at the time of the attack, according to Mrochko.

The southern city of Kherson has suffered regular Russian strikes since its liberation in Ukraine's counteroffensive last fall. The city, with a pre-war population of 280,000, lies at the Dnipro River, not far from the Russian-occupied east-bank part of Kherson Oblast.

The oblast suffered heavy Russian attacks over the past day, resulting in one person killed and eight others injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported earlier on Nov. 1.