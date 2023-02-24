Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian shelling damages pipeline providing heating to Kherson residents

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 24, 2023 4:17 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

“Another Russian strike damaged the main pipeline that provided heating to about 600 residences — more than 40,000 people!” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Feb. 23. “Repair work will continue without pause until the heating supply is restored.”

Earlier in the day, Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said that the heating situation in Kherson was critical due to Russia's shelling.

He advised residents to prepare heaters and warm clothes.

Kherson has been continuously targeted by Russian shelling since it was liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian attack on Novotiahynka in Kherson Oblast kills two
The Kyiv Independent
