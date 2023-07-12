Russian strike against Kherson kills man, injures his wife

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strike against the city of Kherson killed one person and injured another, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on July 12.

"According to the investigation, on July 12, 2023, at around 3:20 p.m., the Russian military once again shelled the city of Kherson," the prosecutors wrote on Telegram.

"A man died as a result of a targeted attack on a private house."

The man's wife was also injured in the attack and received medical treatment at the scene, the prosecutors said.

According to the preliminary information, Russian forces attacked the city with artillery.

On the morning of July 12, Kherson Oblast Oleksandr Prokudin reported that one person was killed and five injured over the past day in Russian attacks against the oblast.