Officials: Russian shellings kill 5, injure 13 in 4 different oblasts

Russian shellings killed five civilians and injured four between May 19 and May 20 in the Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk oblasts.

21 settlements in the Kharkiv Oblast were shelled on May 19, leaving one civilian dead and one injured.

Kharkiv, Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts came under fire from Russian mortars, artillery, and aircraft, according to the regional military administration head.

On the same day, Russia shelled 11 settlements in the Donetsk Oblast.

Two civilians were killed in the city of Chasiv Yar, as reported by the regional military administration head.

Furthermore, two more people were injured by the shelling elsewhere in the Donetsk Oblast.

The Russian forces also launched 92 strikes against 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring 9 civilians.

One man, injured in an air strike on Mala Tokmachka, is in critical condition, according to the regional military administration head.

On May 20, two civilians have been killed and one injured by Russian strikes in the Kherson Oblast.

A man and a woman died under rubble in the city of Beryslav and one man was injured in Kindiika, the prosecutor’s office reported.

The Kharkiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts are in the vicinity of Russian military positions and have suffered shelling and partial occupation since the beginning of the full-scale war.

The Donetsk Oblast has been partially occupied since 2014 and remains a site of heavy battles.



