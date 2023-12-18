Skip to content
Russian shelling of Kherson company kills security guard

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 18, 2023 6:43 PM 1 min read
A security guard killed in Russian shelling of Kherson on Dec. 18, 2023. (Kherson Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian artillery strike against a company in Kherson on Dec. 18 killed a 40-year-old security guard, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

"The enemy fired at a private enterprise in one of the city's residential districts," the governor wrote on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, a 40-year-old security guard was killed in his workplace."

No further details were provided.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Another person was killed in Russian attacks on the previous day, Prokudin said in his morning report on Dec. 18.

Under deadly attacks, Kherson fights to keep life going 1 year after liberation
Sitting in a pitch-dark kitchen with just the flashlight on, 70-year-old Viacheslav Bezprozvanyi warned of an incoming shelling as soon as he heard a swish over him. Split seconds later, a thick thud of shelling hit the ground a few hundred meters away. The house shook, knocking off a
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
