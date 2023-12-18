Russian shelling of Kherson company kills security guard

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian artillery strike against a company in Kherson on Dec. 18 killed a 40-year-old security guard, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

"The enemy fired at a private enterprise in one of the city's residential districts," the governor wrote on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, a 40-year-old security guard was killed in his workplace."

No further details were provided.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Another person was killed in Russian attacks on the previous day, Prokudin said in his morning report on Dec. 18.