Russian shelling of Chasiv Yar kills 1, wounds 2.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported late on Jan. 23 that Russian shelling killed one person and injured two others in Chasiv Yar near Bakhmut in Donestk Oblast.

According to Kyrylenko, Russian forces attacked a residential area of Chasiv Yar with multiple launch rocket systems, damaging at least nine high-rise buildings and cutting off the neighborhood from gas supply and electricity.

The front-line city of Bakhmut is the site of the war's fiercest fighting and is under constant fire.

On Monday morning, Kyrylenko said that Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast injured three people in Bakhmut and one in Avdiivka.