Officials: Russian shelling kills 1, injures 1 in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian shelling of the village of Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast on July 22 killed a person and injured another, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

According to the authorities, the person killed was a 45-year-old man and the injured civilian is 60 years old.

The prosecutors previously reported that Russian forces attacked the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast at around 11 a.m. on July 22, killing a 57-year-old man and injuring a person.

Both Kupiansk and Dvorichna were liberated by Ukrainian forces during the counteroffensive last fall. Since then, they have been subject to near-daily shelling, given that they are situated near Ukraine's border with Russia.