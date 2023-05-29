Officials: Russian strikes injure 3, damage property in multiple oblasts over the past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched massive strikes using artillery, drones, and aircraft on multiple oblasts over the past day, leaving three injured civilians and causing property damage, officials reported on May 29.

Russian forces shelled four districts of Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two civilians, the local Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegram.

Settlements in Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Chuhuiiv, and Izium districts came under fire.

In Bohuslavka, Izium district, artillery shelling damaged a residential building, leaving one 49-year-old civilian injured.

A 73-year-old woman was wounded in the shelling of Kucherivka, Kupiansk district. Also in this district, several private houses and residential buildings were damaged.

The aftermath of the attacks in Kharkiv Oblast on May 29. (Source: Oleh Syniehubov / Official Telegram channel) The aftermath of the attacks in Kharkiv Oblast on May 29. (Source: Oleh Syniehubov / Official Telegram channel) The aftermath of the attacks in Kharkiv Oblast on May 29. (Source: Oleh Syniehubov / Official Telegram channel)

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 20 settlements were shelled overnight, leaving no casualties but damaging 11 private houses and other property, Governor Yurii Malashko wrote.

The villages of Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Kamianske, and several others were hit by artillery, Stepnohirsk, Malynivtsi, and Temyrivtsi were struck by missile artillery, and a drone strike targeted Olhivske.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia launched 67 strikes over the past day, using artillery, mortars, tanks, drones, and aircraft, leaving one person injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote.

The city of Kherson itself was hit six times.

Russian troops targeted heavily populated residential areas in Kherson Oblast, as well as a hospital and a factory in the Beryslav district.

Regional Military Administration in Khmelnytskyi Oblast reported that a Russian air strike damaged a local military facility, causing a fire in warehouses for fuel and military equipment and damaging five planes.

The fires are being put out and restoration work is underway.

The area of Katerynivka, Sumy Oblast, was shelled three times by Russian artillery. At the moment, there is no information about causalities or damage, the Northern Operational Command reported.

According to the local authorities in Poltava, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Kirovohrad, and Odesa oblasts, local air defenses shot down several drones and missiles, leaving some property damage but no causalities.

A farm building was damaged by debris from a downed missile in the Zolochiv district of Lviv Oblast, and in Odesa, wreckage from a destroyed drone fell on the port infrastructure.

In the Novoukrainsky district in Kirovohrad Oblast, a downed drone damaged a house and a railway track.

Kyiv experienced Russia's 15th air assault on the city in May, marking the second consecutive overnight attack of similar intensity. Fortunately, no significant damages or casualties were reported in Kyiv.

Russia launched up to 40 cruise missiles and 35 attack drones in the overnight attack, Ukraine's Air Force reported on May 29.

Ukraine’s air defenses successfully intercepted 29 Shahed kamikaze drones, one reconnaissance drone, and 37 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles.