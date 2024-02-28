Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 1, injures 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked multiple localities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Feb. 27, killing one resident and injuring another, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Shelling in the occupied village of Nove in the Polohy district killed a 76-year-old resident, Fedorov said. An artillery attack on the front-line town of Orikhiv injured a 53-year-old man.

According to Fedorov, Russian forces launched 234 separate attacks at 11 localities over the course of the day. The assaults including drone strikes, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) attacks, and air strikes, in addition to artillery shelling.

The attacks damaged residential buildings and infrustructure. Fedorov said there were 27 reports of damage during the day.

While parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast remain occupied by Russian forces, the Ukrainian-controlled territory suffers regular attacks from the Russian side.