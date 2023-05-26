Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian missile strike damages dam in Donetsk Oblast, flooding homes

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 26, 2023 3:50 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile strike damaged a dam in the village of Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast on May 25, forcing more than 20 people to evacuate their homes, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Telegram.

According to Kyrylenko 26 people, including 8 children, were evacuated. Six homes in the village were flooded, but no critical infrastructure was found to be flooded, he said.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed forces said early in the morning of May 26 that Russian forces hit the dam with an S-300 missile.

The governor also said that all emergency services were working to minimize the damage, and as of late on May 25, the situation was "fully under control."

Since the beginning of the Russia's full-scale invasion, Russian forces have constantly shelled Karlivka, located close to the front lines, and targeted the dam, Kyrylenko said.

Earlier on May 24, a civilian was killed in Donetsk Oblast's Chasiv Yar, and six were injured in other regional settlements due to Russian assaults, Kyrylenko reported earlier in the day on Telegram.

