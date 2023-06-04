Russian proxy in Crimea said occupiers destroyed 9 drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian-installed head of occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, claimed that the occupiers brought down nine hostile drones on the night of June 4.

Aksyonov said that five were shot down and four were forced to land using electronic warfare. Another drone was found unexploded, which necessitated evacuating 50 people from the area, he claimed.

On the same night, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with six cruise missiles, four of which were shot down, and two struck a military airfield, according to the Air Force.

Russia also sent five Shahed drones, three of which were destroyed by Ukraine's air defense, the Air Force said.