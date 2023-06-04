Air Force: Russian cruise missiles hit operational airfield near Kropyvnytskyi

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two Russian missiles struck an active Ukrainian airfield near Kropyvnytskyi in Kirovohrad Oblast on June 4, according to Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat.

He did not reveal the extent of the damage, calling instead for additional air defenses for the country.

He added that Russian overnight attacks also damaged infrastructure assets in Sumy Oblast.

On June 4, Russia attacked Ukraine with six cruise missiles and five drones. Four missiles and three drones were shot down by Ukraine's air defenses, the Air Force reported.

Aside from Kirovohrad and Sumy oblasts, explosions were reported in Kyiv Oblast during the attack.

All missiles and drones launched by Russia at Kyiv were intercepted, according to Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.