Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian opposition media: Former Wagner soldier recognizes killers in video of alleged beheading of Ukrainian POW

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 13, 2023 11:30 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A former commander of Russian paramilitary group Wagner has said to Russian opposition media that he recognizes the two alleged beheaders of a Ukrainian POW to also be Wagner soldiers with whom he was personally acquainted.

Speaking on the Russian Youtube program "Khodorkovsky Live" on the evening of April 12, Vladimir Osechkin, the founder of opposition media outlet Gulagu.net reported that he had been in contact with Andrei Medvedev, the former Wagner fighter in question, who sought asylum in Norway after leaving the group.

“He unequivocally recognizes his colleagues there, he can tell they are Wagner PMC fighters by their characteristic call signs, by the way they talk, by what they voice over the radio,” Osechkin said.

The journalist said that Medvedev was helping to confirm the exact identities of the alleged.

The video of the man being beheaded using a knife circulated on Russian pro-war Telegram channels on the evening of April 11, from where it circulated across social media, prompting widespread outrage among Ukrainians and throughout the world.

A voice heard at the beginning of the video indicates that the victim might have still been alive when the alleged execution started.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said it had launched an official investigation into the alleged execution.

"We will find these monsters. If necessary, we will get them wherever they are: from under the ground or from another world. But they will definitely be punished for what they have done," said SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk.

"This is a video of Russia as it is… of Russia trying to make that the new norm, such a habit of destroying life," said President Volodymyr Zelensky in an address reacting to the video on April 12.

"This is not an (isolated) accident or episode. This has happened earlier. This has happened in Bucha. (This has happened) a thousand times."

Ukraine war latest: Authorities identify defiant Ukrainian POW executed by Russians
Key developments on March 12: * Security Service names the Ukrainian POW executed by Russians in a video that left the nation shocked after it circulated earlier this month * Zelensky awards the Hero of Ukraine title to the executed soldier * Police: Russia launches 48 attacks against civilians…
Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
