News Feed, Airspace, Finland, NATO, Ukraine
Russian military plane breaches Finnish airspace

by Sonya Bandouil June 11, 2024 3:12 AM 1 min read
Sunset on the ice-covered Gulf of Finland in the Neva Guba area. (Artem Priakhin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
On June 10, a Russian warplane violated Finnish airspace for the first time since Finland joined NATO last year.

The plane entered Finland's airspace for approximately two minutes on Monday morning, according to a statement from the country's defense ministry. The incident took place in the eastern Gulf of Finland, with the aircraft flying 2.5 kilometers into Finnish territory.

"We take the suspected territorial violation seriously and the investigation has been started immediately," Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said.

The last similar incident occurred in August 2022, when two Russian fighter jets entered Finland’s airspace.

Finland, which guards a 1,300-kilometer border with Russia, is now part of NATO's eastern flank.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in December 2023 that Finland is "now going to have problems" because it joined NATO.

In an interview with state-run television, Putin promised that Russia would create a "Leningrad military district" on the border with Finland and concentrate forces there.

Recently, NATO fighter jets have increasingly intercepted Russian aircraft near the alliance's airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
8:44 PM

FT: Government shake-up straining relations between Kyiv and Western allies.

A series of government firings, resignations and reshuffles have strained relations between Kyiv and Western allies and raised concerns about how Ukraine can deal with fixing the country's energy infrastructure as it comes under repeated attacks by Russia, the Financial Times (FT) reported on June 10, citing unnamed Ukrainian and Western officials.
6:10 PM

Dutch Defense Minister arrives in Kyiv in surprise visit.

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed Ukraine-Netherlands joint defense production, the exchange of technologies, the upcoming global peace summit in Switzerland, and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.
4:00 PM

Ukraine to directly sign contracts with global arms producers.

"This is a new stage of cooperation that will allow us to receive modern arms directly from producers, which will certainly contribute to faster and more efficient modernization of Ukraine's Armed Forces," Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov said during the Balkan-Ukrainian Defense Industries Forum in Bulgaria on June 7.
