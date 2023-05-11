Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian military hits Sloviansk, killing civilian

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 11, 2023 12:22 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Sloviansk in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast on May 11, 2023. (Vadym Liakh/Facebook)
Russian forces struck Donetsk Oblast’s city of Sloviansk with an S-300 missile on the morning of May 11, reported Mayor Vadym Liakh.

The attack killed a woman and injured her daughter, according to the regional police department. Several houses and a car were also reportedly damaged in the city.

Sloviansk is located some 45 kilometers north of the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut. Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast is the site of the war’s fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Earlier on May 11, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said that Russian attacks had killed three civilians and injured two more in the region over the previous 24 hours.

Russia hit nine settlements and three communities in the region, damaging 23 houses, an infrastructure facility, a cinema, and the building of a former farm, according to Kyrylenko.

Zakhar Tropin: Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism – a legal perspective
Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent. Not long ago, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) dealing with the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) said intercepted phone conversat…
Kyiv IndependentZakhar Tropin
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
