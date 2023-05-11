Russian military hits Sloviansk, killing civilian

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Donetsk Oblast’s city of Sloviansk with an S-300 missile on the morning of May 11, reported Mayor Vadym Liakh.

The attack killed a woman and injured her daughter, according to the regional police department. Several houses and a car were also reportedly damaged in the city.

Sloviansk is located some 45 kilometers north of the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut. Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast is the site of the war’s fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Earlier on May 11, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said that Russian attacks had killed three civilians and injured two more in the region over the previous 24 hours.

Russia hit nine settlements and three communities in the region, damaging 23 houses, an infrastructure facility, a cinema, and the building of a former farm, according to Kyrylenko.