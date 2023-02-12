Russian military attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, kills woman.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak said on Feb. 12 that the Russian army had shelled the region three times during the day, killing a 53-year-old woman in the town of Nikopol.



Russian shelling also injured two other women in Nikopol, a 76-year-old and an 88-year-old, he said.



As a result of the attacks, six multi-storey buildings, a water supply facility and a college building were damaged.



In the Marganets community, the Russians damaged civilian infrastructure, including 20 private houses, power transmission lines, and a gas pipeline, Lysak said.







