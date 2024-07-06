Russian milblogger captures alleged Ukrainian drone strike on oil depot

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

A Russian military blogger has captured close up video of what appears to be a Ukrainian drone strike on an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai region overnight on July 6.

"Romanov" appears to have been at the scene of an earlier drone strike and was filming rescue services in the area.

As he is recording, the sound of another incoming drone can be heard. Shouting "incoming" he runs for shelter before a loud explosion can be heard.

He then proceeds to tell those nearby that "everything is fine" as flames shoot into the sky.

Russian "military blogger" Romanov witnessed a drone attack on an oil depot in the Krasnodar region.



Judging by the footage he published, no air defense work could be heard in the background, and the drone accurately hit the fuel infrastructure facility.



"Everything is fine,"… https://t.co/gzs0K8Jw7V pic.twitter.com/o2YCoO2n1X — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) July 6, 2024

Drone attacks targeting Russia's Krasnodar Krai region caused fires at two oil depots overnight on July 6, while also damaging a communications tower, various Russian media outlets previously reported.

Throughout the night, multiple drone attacks were reported in the Eisk, Leningrad, and Pavlov communities of Krasnodar Krai.

As a result of the attack on an oil depot, the fragments of a downed drone caused a fire at one fuel storage tank in the village of Pavlov, as well as another fire at a oil depot in the Leningrad community, Russian state-controlled outlet RIA Novosti reported.

A cell tower was also reportedly damaged in the village of Eisk as a result of another downed drone.

Sign up for our newsletter WTF is wrong with Russia?

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims, and Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the alleged attacks.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, the profits of which fuel Moscow's war efforts.

Overnight on July 5, Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of Russia's Krasnodar Krai, claimed that a drone attack on the city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk killed a six-year-old girl and injured at least five others, including a child. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the alleged attacks.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on July 6 that it had downed eight drones overnight over Kursk and Belgorod oblasts. The Ministry's claims did not provide mention of downed drones over Krasnodar Krai.