Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian state media: Russian propagandist killed in Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller November 23, 2023 3:56 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers firing artillery in the direction of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, on Nov. 1, 2023. (Photo for illustrative purposes) (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Boris Maksudov, a correspondent for the Russian state television network Rossiya 24, died after allegedly being injured in a Ukrainian drone strike, prominent Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov said on Nov. 23.

At the time of this publication, it is impossible to confirm the incident's details and attribute any responsibility. There were no official comments from Kyiv.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Nov. 22 that Maksudov had been working in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast with other Russian correspondents when a Ukrainian drone allegedly struck the area. The ministry then said that Maksudov's injuries were not life-threatening.

In a video shared by Maksudov, he and the other correspondents were wearing military uniforms, and it was difficult to see if there was an inscription that said "press." It can be challenging to distinguish soldiers from the press without such insignia.  

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that it was a "big tragedy."

Solovyov has regularly made outlandish claims and a variety of threats against the West, including that Russia should use nuclear weapons. He also urged escalation in Russia's war against Ukraine and called for strikes against civilian targets.

Speaking on state television, Solovyov commented on Maksudov's death, adding that he had been killed while working on a story to document Ukraine's purported shelling of civilians.

Ukrainian forces allegedly shelling civilians in the Donbas has been a regularly repeated Kremlin talking point since the beginning of hostilities in 2014. The claims have been thoroughly debunked.

On the other hand, Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians kill and wound people daily.

Regional Ukrainian authorities reported early on Nov. 23 that Russian attacks had killed three and injured four civilians over the past 24 hours.

The Prosecutor General's Office said that by June, 63 journalists from 14 countries, including Ukraine, had been killed since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

According to Serhii Tomilenko, the president of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU), Russia is also holding at least 25 Ukrainian journalists prisoner.

Ukraine war latest: Germany delivers over 20 Marders; Military reports destroying 80% of Russian hardware near Avdiivka
Key developments on Nov. 22: * Germany delivers over 20 Marder armored vehicles to Ukraine * EU sends tranche of 1.5 billion euros in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine * Military reports destroying almost 80% of Russian equipment near Avdiivka * North Macedonia secretly trains Ukrainian sol…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Nate Ostiller
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:44 PM

Drone attack reported in multiple Russian oblasts.

Ukrainian attack drones hit their target on Russian territory, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Dec. 22, citing a source in intelligence. Earlier on Dec. 22, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed air defense systems in Moscow, Kaluga, and Bryansk oblasts had stopped an attempted Ukrainian drone attack.
4:33 PM

Netherlands to deliver 18 F-16s to Ukraine.

The Netherlands will deliver 18 F-16s to Ukraine, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte confirmed during a phone call to President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 22. "Besides an export permit, a number of other criteria must also still be met before delivery can take place, including requirements for personnel and infrastructure," Rutte said on X.
3:39 PM

Japan to transfer Patriot missiles to US.

Japan changed its laws regarding arms exports, allowing for the transfer of weapons, the Japanese Foreign Ministry announced on Dec. 22. The ministry added that it will send the U.S. Patriot missiles, paving the way for the U.S. to replenish its stocks while potentially sending Ukraine some of its own current supply.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
7:49 AM

China-Russia 2023 trade surpasses $200 billion.

Chinese-Russian bilateral trade hit $218 billion from January-November 2023, surpassing the $200 billion goal the two countries set in 2019, CNN reported following the China-Russia annual year-end meeting.
5:38 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Dec. 21, firing 24 times and causing at least 86 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.