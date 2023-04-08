Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian media: Members of Russian government not allowed to travel abroad, Kremlin officials not impacted

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 8, 2023 6:07 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reportedly banned government officials from leaving Russia without special permission.

Permits can be issued by Mishustin only for official trips, Russian media outlet The Bell reported.

According to the media, the restrictions don’t apply to employees of Russia’s Presidential Administration.

Earlier, Financial Times reported that Russian security services want to prevent executives of Russia’s state companies and government officials from leaving abroad by confiscating their passports amid growing fears of defections.

“There are stricter rules for this (travel abroad). In some places they are formalized and in some places they depend on a specific decision . . . about specific employees,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the Financial Times.

National Resistance Center: Russia increases repression in occupied parts of Ukraine’s south for refusing to obtain Russian citizenship
Moscow-installed proxies in the occupied territories of southern Ukraine have increasingly forced civilians to obtain Russin passports, resorting to violence against those who refuse to do it, the Ukrainian military’s National Resistance Center reported on April 7.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
