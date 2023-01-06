Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian marching orders found in belongings of top Kherson collaborator Saldo

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 6, 2023 5:00 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The State Investigations Bureau said on Jan. 6  that it had found Russian orders to commit crimes against Ukraine in the home and belongings of Volodymyr Saldo, a Ukrainian politician who defected to Russia and was placed in charge of the occupied part of southern Kherson Oblast.

Saldo, who was once Kherson's mayor and councilman, as well as a national lawmaker, is one of the highest-profile Ukrainian collaborators and stands accused of treason. He evacuated Kherson before it was liberated by Ukrainian forces on Nov. 11.

The investigation bureau said the search of his home and belongings also revealed details about how occupation authorities are structured, as well as evidence of payments in rubles and files on Kherson activists. Russian books, as well as Soviet symbols such as St. George's ribbons, were also found.

How Russia's humiliating defeat in Kherson came to be
The Kyiv Independent
