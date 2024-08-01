General Staff: Russia has lost 579,490 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 579,490 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 1.

This number includes 1,370 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,399 tanks, 16,203 armored fighting vehicles, 21,816 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,119 artillery systems, 1,132 multiple launch rocket systems, 907 air defense systems, 363 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,968 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.