Russian forces target kindergarten in Sumy Oblast with guided bomb

Russian forces hit a kindergarten in Sumy Oblast with a guided bomb, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 24.

Information on potential casualties and the extent of the damage is being clarified.

Introduced earlier this year, Russia’s guided bombs can be launched beyond the effective range of Ukrainian air defense systems, leaving Ukraine with as of yet limited options to counter them.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.