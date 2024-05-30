Skip to content
Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 4, damages critical infrastructure

by Sonya Bandouil May 30, 2024 4:21 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack against Kharkiv on May 23, 2024. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched an attack on the city of Kharkiv overnight on May 30, injuring four and damaging critical infrastructure, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.  

Terekhov announced at around 3 a.m. local time that there was a fire at the site of impact, and a gas pipeline was cut off. Homes in the surrounding area also suffered. Four people were injured.

Emergency services and volunteers are working at the scene, and in the morning there will be door-to-door home visits to clarify more information.

Russia launched a new offensive on May 10 in northern Kharkiv Oblast with a reported 30,000 troops.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Moscow's forces had managed to advance as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) in the region but had been halted by the first line of defense.

Russian forces regularly conduct ground shelling and aerial attacks against population centers in Kharkiv Oblast. Local Ukrainian authorities have also reported instances of civilian executions at the hands of Russian troops.

Governor fears Russia may renew attack in another direction in Kharkiv Oblast
Russian forces may undertake attacks in the northwestern part of Kharkiv Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov told journalists on May 29.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
11:54 AM

Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 2.

A Russian rocket attack on the village of Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast killed two civilians and injured three others, Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 29.
