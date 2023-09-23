Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast, killing 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Sept. 23 that Russian forces shelled populated areas along the border of Sumy Oblast 21 times throughout the day, killing one person.

According to the military administration, the person was killed by artillery fire in the Yunakivska community.

Sumy Oblast was targeted with mortar and artillery fire the military administration added.

Just over 100 explosions were recorded across the Yunakivska, Shalynhynska, Esmanska, Khotinska, Krasnopilska, Seredyno-Budska, Mykolaivska, Velykopysarivska, and Bilopilska communities on Sept. 23.

Sumy Oblast is located near Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of near-daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.