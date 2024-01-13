Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 60-year-old man was injured on Jan. 13 by Russian shelling in Kherson Oblast, Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson city military administration, reported.

According to Mrochko, Russian forces shelled the village of Sadove from the east bank of the Dnipro River, which is still under Russian occupation.

The 60-year-old man was in his home at the time of the attack and suffered a concussion as well as injuries related to the explosion. The severity of his injuries was not specified, only that he received medical assistance.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.