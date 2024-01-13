Skip to content
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 14, 2024 12:04 AM 1 min read
A woman rides her bike in the city of Kherson in November 2022, days after the city's liberation from Russian occupation. (Photo by Kostyantyn Chernichkin/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A 60-year-old man was injured on Jan. 13 by Russian shelling in Kherson Oblast, Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson city military administration, reported.

According to Mrochko, Russian forces shelled the village of Sadove from the east bank of the Dnipro River, which is still under Russian occupation.

The 60-year-old man was in his home at the time of the attack and suffered a concussion as well as injuries related to the explosion. The severity of his injuries was not specified, only that he received medical assistance.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Ukrainian soldiers storming eastern bank of Dnipro fear their mission is hopeless
Editor’s note: Full names and the deployment locations of the soldiers interviewed for this story are not disclosed since they weren’t authorized to speak to the press. KHERSON OBLAST – Mortars are the first things that greet the Ukrainian soldiers who are lucky enough to make it across the Dnipro
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
