Russian forces shelled the village of Petropavlivka on the morning of May 2, injuring one woman, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

According to Syniehubov, a 73-year-old woman is being treated by doctors for a shrapnel wound.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv Oblast has been targeted by Russian attacks on a near daily basis since Feb. 24, 2022.