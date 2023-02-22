Russian forces shell 5 Sumy Oblast communities

This audio is created with AI assistance

During the day on Feb. 21, Russian troops targeted five communities in Sumy Oblast with mortars, artillery and mines 78 times, regional military administration reported.

According to regional officials, Russian troops attacked the communities of Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Novoslobidske, Vorozhba, and Esman communities.

No casualties were reported, but Russia’s shelling of the Krasnopillia community damaged one house and one farm building.

Sumy Oblast Military Administration also reported that Ukraine’s air defense shot down one target over Sumy overnight on Feb. 22.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.