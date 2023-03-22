Russian forces shell 4 communities in Sumy Oblast on March 22

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the communities of Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Esman, and Bilopillia, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on March 22.

Russian UAV has dropped an explosive device on the Krasnopillia community.

The communities of Yunakivka and Esman were shelled with mortars. Russian forces also dropped 11 mines on the territory of the Bilopillia community.

According to officials, at least 20 strikes were recorded.

No casualties or damages were reported.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.