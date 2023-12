This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian shelling of Donetsk Oblast on June 1 killed at least three people and injured 12 more, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.

According to Kyrylenko, the civilians were killed in attacks on Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar, and Vuhledar.

The governor reminded that the count is not final as it is impossible to establish the number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.