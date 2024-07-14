Skip to content
News Feed, Georgia, Russia, South Caucasus, Civil Rights
Russian forces illegally detain Georgian citizen near occupation line, authorities report

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 14, 2024 4:10 PM 1 min read
Georgian border police hand food over a barbed wire fence to a local farmer, who stands on the Russian-occupied territory of South Ossetia in Khurvaleti village on May 23, 2022, in Khurvaleti, Georgia. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Daro Sulakauri/Getty Images)
Russian forces illegally detained a Georgian national near the village of Adzvi on July 13 by the border with the occupied region of South Ossetia, Georgia's State Security Service (SUS) reported.

According to the SUS, information about the illegal detention was immediately transferred to the EU monitoring mission in Georgia.

"Russian occupation forces are responsible for all destructive actions committed on the occupied territories of Georgia, as well as along the occupation line," the SUS said.

Moscow gained full control of the Georgian territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia after it launched its invasion of Georgia in 2008. The arrest of civilians has been a common occurrence near the occupation line.

A Georgian national was killed by Russian forces near South Ossetia in November 2023, in what was the first fatality by the occupation line since 2008.

EU freezes $32 million in defense funds for Georgia, halts accession process amid ‘low point’ in relations
Brussels has frozen 30 million euros ($32 million) in defense sector funding for Georgia after halting its EU accession process in June, EU Ambassador to Georgia Pawel Herczynski said on July 9.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:56 AM  (Updated: )

Trump shot at during Pennsylvania rally.

At a rally in Pennsylvania, gunshots were reportedly fired at former U.S. President Donald Trump, prompting security staff to rush him off stage.
10:47 PM

Kremlin spokesman threatens Europe over decision to host US missiles.

"Our country is in the crosshairs of American missiles located in Europe. We've been through all this before," he said in an interview with Russian TV propagandist Pavel Zarubin. "We have enough potential to deter these missiles. But the capitals of these states are potential victims."
9:18 PM

Chief emergency worker among two killed in Kharkiv Oblast.

Half an hour after emergency workers arrived at the scene, Russian troops launched a second attack on the same location, Artem Kostyria, head of the State Emergency Situations Service's branch in Kharkiv Oblast, and police sergeant Oleksiy Koshchii.
5:24 PM

Russian kamikaze drone flies deep inside Belarus, whereabouts unknown.

The Belarusian Hajun monitoring group reported it had flown 250 kilometers "over Gomel and Zhlobyn, entered the Mogilev region, and then the Minsk region." It also said a Belarusian Mi-24 helicopter and Su-30 fighter jet were scrambled to intercept the drone before it "presumably flew to Vitebsk."
3:37 PM

US developing new 'extended-range' missile for Ukraine's Air Force.

The new weapon to be developed is an Extended-Range Attack Munition (ERAM), that aims to be a low-cost, quick to produce air-launched missile with a range of around 460 kilometers. The manufacture of the weapon is intended to begin no later than two years after the awarding of the contract and up to 1,000 are to be produced each year.
3:19 PM
Video

Children's theater goes underground in Kharkiv

In the heart of Kharkiv, Kharkiv Theater for Children and Youth performs in bomb shelters under constant threats of Russian attacks. The Kyiv Independent visited one of the theater's performances in late June to meet the dedicated actors and their no less dedicated audience.
