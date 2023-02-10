Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast, injuring civilian

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked seven communities in Sumy Oblast on Feb. 9, injuring a man, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

According to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Russian troops fired on the communities of Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske, Hlukhiv, and Shalyhyne.

Russian shelling of Yunakivka community, injured one man and damged one house.

Located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, Sumy Oblast is the target of daily Russian shelling and frequent missile strikes.