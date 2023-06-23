Russia strikes transport company in Kherson, kills 2 civilians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Kherson on June 23, killing two people and injuring at least four, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

According to the governor, the building of a transport company was hit.

Prokudin first reported around 12 p.m. local time that one 55-year-old employee had been killed and five of his colleagues had been injured and hospitalized.

The governor wrote later on Telegram that one of the injured, a 43-year-old man, had died in the hospital.

On the morning of June 23, Prokudin said that, over the course of the past day, seven people had been wounded by Russian attacks. These include two volunteers from Rivne working in Kherson.