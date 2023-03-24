Russian forces attack 4 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on March 23, the Sumy Oblast Regional Administration reported.

Russian forces reportedly attacked the communities of Novoslobidske, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Hlukhiv. No casualties or damages were reported.

According to authorities, 68 strikes were recorded.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.