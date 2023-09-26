National Resistance Center: Russian forces impose curfews, censorship in occupied Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

In Russian-occupied areas of Donetsk Oblast, occupation authorities have introduced a curfew and begun censoring communications, the National Resistance Center reported on Sept. 25.

The Center reported that Denis Pushilin, the head of Russia's proxies in occupied Donetsk Oblast, has demanded military censorship of phone calls and written correspondence.

He has also put the region under a curfew.

"Even after years of occupation, Russians have not been able to take control of the occupied lands," the Center's report said.

While Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Donetsk Oblast has endured occupation since 2014. Increased measures to control local residents contradict Moscow's claims that the people of Donetsk welcome Russian forces with open arms.

According to the Center, intensified efforts to suppress and control residents show that the occupation regime "is afraid of the local population and is taking measures against them."