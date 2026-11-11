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War

Russian drones kill 2 municipal workers, injure another in consecutive attacks on Kramatorsk

2 min read
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by Tamara Nowakowsky
Debris lies on Peace Square in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, following Russian attacks.
Debris lies on Peace Square in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, following Russian attacks on Nov. 6, 2026. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russian FPV drone attacks killed two municipal workers and seriously injured another in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on Nov. 9 and 10, local authorities reported.

The attacks targeted vehicles belonging to the same municipal services company on consecutive days, according to Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration.

On Nov. 10, at approximately 11:05 a.m. local time, a Russian FPV drone carrying an explosive warhead struck a vehicle belonging to municipal company KATP 052810.

Two employees were standing near a garbage truck when the attack occurred. One worker, born in 1987, was killed, while another sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized.

The previous day, at approximately 3:55 p.m., another Russian FPV drone struck a vehicle belonging to the company, killing a worker in his fifties.

Honcharenko accused Russian forces of deliberately targeting people responsible for maintaining essential services in the city.

"Municipal workers go to work every day, risking their lives," Honcharenko said, according to local reporting.

He accused Russian forces of trying to deprive Kramatorsk residents of water, electricity, heating, gas and other essential services.

Medical personnel were working to save the injured employee, Honcharenko said.

Kramatorsk, a major city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, remains under Ukrainian control and has been subjected to repeated Russian attacks throughout the full-scale invasion.

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Tamara Nowakowsky

News Editor, North America

Tamara Nowakowsky is an editor on the North America desk at the Kyiv Independent. She is a Canadian journalist with more than two decades of experience across radio, television, print, digital media, and communications. Her previous work includes reporting for CBC Radio and Television, serving as editor-in-chief of Long Beach Magazine in Long Beach, California, and hosting travel and adventure segments on CKUA Radio. She has also worked in communications and media relations, including with the David Suzuki Foundation.

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