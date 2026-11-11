Russian drones kill 2 municipal workers, injure another in consecutive attacks on Kramatorsk

Russian FPV drone attacks killed two municipal workers and seriously injured another in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on Nov. 9 and 10, local authorities reported.

The attacks targeted vehicles belonging to the same municipal services company on consecutive days, according to Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration.

On Nov. 10, at approximately 11:05 a.m. local time, a Russian FPV drone carrying an explosive warhead struck a vehicle belonging to municipal company KATP 052810.

Two employees were standing near a garbage truck when the attack occurred. One worker, born in 1987, was killed, while another sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized.

The previous day, at approximately 3:55 p.m., another Russian FPV drone struck a vehicle belonging to the company, killing a worker in his fifties.

Honcharenko accused Russian forces of deliberately targeting people responsible for maintaining essential services in the city.

"Municipal workers go to work every day, risking their lives," Honcharenko said, according to local reporting.

He accused Russian forces of trying to deprive Kramatorsk residents of water, electricity, heating, gas and other essential services.

Medical personnel were working to save the injured employee, Honcharenko said.

Kramatorsk, a major city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, remains under Ukrainian control and has been subjected to repeated Russian attacks throughout the full-scale invasion.