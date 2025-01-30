Skip to content
Russian drone strike in Pokrovsk injures 3, including British volunteer

by Abbey Fenbert January 30, 2025 10:42 PM 1 min read
An evacuation vehicle struck by a Russian drone in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, on Jan. 30, 2025. (Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone attack in Pokrovsk struck an evacuation vehicle on Jan. 30, injuring the driver and two passengers, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

The Kyiv Independent has confirmed that the driver of the evacuation vehicle is a British volunteer working in Ukraine.

The victims sustained mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds, the regional prosecutor's office said. The passengers have been identified as a 42-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man.

Efforts to evacuate civilians from front-line towns in Donetsk Oblast have intensified as Russian forces continue to advance in eastern Ukraine. Pokrovsk, one of the region's most embattled cities, came under mandatory evacuation orders in summer 2024.

Civilian evacuations near Pokrovsk are high-risk endeavors due to constant shelling and the proximity of Russian troops.  

According to a recent analysis by the monitoring group DeepState, Russian forces are concentrating 44% of their attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The city is a vital logistics hub for Ukrainian troops in the region.

