Russian drone attack on Kharkiv kills 2, injures 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian drones struck a civilian vehicle in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, instantly killing two of the passengers and injuring the third, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Feb. 20.

Three people were in the car when the drone struck the vehicle. The 38-year-old driver and the second passenger, a 50-year-old man, died on the spot.

The wife of the second man, aged 48, was in the car with the two men but managed to survive the attack. She is currently being hospitalized for severe injuries.

According to Syniehubov, the car was struck at around 4:50 p.m. local time. All three victims were farm workers returning home from work.

Kupiansk, a crucial logistics juncture that was temporarily occupied by Russia in 2022, is coming under renewed pressure by Moscow's troops.

Earlier this month, Russian forces attacked Kupiansk with aerial bombs, killing one woman and injuring at least five people. Russian forces reportedly dropped at least 12 bombs on the city.