Russian court sentences Ukrainian ex-soldier to 12 years on 'terrorism' charges

by Nate Ostiller November 30, 2023 10:51 AM 2 min read
A Russian penal colony outside of the town of Dmitrov in Moscow Oblast on Jan. 30, 2020. (Photo for illustrative purposes) (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A military court in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don sentenced a Ukrainian citizen to 12 years in prison on charges that he had planned a terrorist attack in the then-Russian occupied city of Kherson on May 9, or Victory Day, in 2022, Russian state-run media TASS reported on Nov. 30.

The convicted, Pavlo Zaporozhets, allegedly "admitted guilt, saying that he served in the Ukrainian military," TASS said. It is unclear if the supposed admission of guilt referred to him serving with the Ukrainian military or the alleged planned "terrorist attack."

RFE/RL and other media outlets previously reported that Zaporozhets served in the Ukrainian army several years before but left in 2017 and was not an active member during the full-scale invasion. He was detained during the Russian occupation of Kherson,  subsequently tortured, and then deported to illegally annexed Crimea, his lawyers said.

During court hearings, Zaporozhets said that he should be treated as a prisoner of war and thus subject to the Geneva Convention and added that he would appeal the sentence, TASS claimed.

There is no way to independently verify this information. Russia does not provide transparent access to its legal system, and international human rights organizations have long detailed rampant abuse in prisons, as well as the use of torture to coerce confessions.

In addition, Russia has widely used the charge of supporting or planning "terrorism" as a means of suppressing any perceived dissent against the regime.

At least 42 captured Ukrainian soldiers face trial in Russia, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

During a trial in August, a Russian-controlled court in occupied Donetsk Oblast sentenced two Mariupol defenders from the Azovstal Batallion to 24 years in prison. A Territorial Defense trooper was sentenced to 21 years for the alleged killing of a civilian.

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
6:12 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 30, firing 37 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
2:58 AM

US: Ordinary Russians also bear the brunt of this war.

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to an alleged attack in Belgorod, U.S. official John Kelley stated that "ordinary Russian civilians are also bearing the brunt of the Kremlin’s brutal war."
2:01 AM

Russia launches second attack against Kharkiv.

Russia launched a drone attack against downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 31, just hours after a previous attack injured 26 people and damaged civilian infrastructure, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Telegram.
12:55 AM

Update: Casualties from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to 26.

Russian forces attacked downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 30, injuring 26 people, the regional prosecutor's office reported. Among those injured are two boys, aged 14 and 16, and a foreign journalist. Previous reporting stated that only 20 civilians were injured.
MORE NEWS

