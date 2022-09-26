Russian collaborator: After 'annexation,' Russia to send Ukrainians from occupied territories to war

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian-installed proxy in the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Yevhen Balytskyi said on Sept. 26 that local "volunteers" will join the Russian army in its fight against Ukraine following the sham referendum on joining Russia.

Along with the mobilization that was announced in Russia on Sept. 21, Russian occupiers boosted the conscription of Ukrainians in the occupied parts of Ukraine.

Russia's proxies in the occupied parts of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts are holding sham referendums on joining Russia on Sept. 23-27.

